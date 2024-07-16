Redemption on menu for A grade Crows who are keen to reverse their fortunes

A week is a long time for any sporting code and it is a phrase Leeton-Whitton A grade's side is familiar with.
Fresh off their second win of the season, which came more than 80 days since their round one victory, the A grade side was pummelled by the undefeated MCUE Goannas on Saturday.
The Crows travelled to Mangoplah for the clash, which ended in a heavy 91-37 defeat.
However, the same sentiment of a week being a long time between games will again ring true for A grade this weekend.
The Crows will host Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, a side that sits just above them on the ladder in seventh.
A win would mean the A grade team can leapfrog the Lions, with coach Katie Graham hoping the side returns to the way they played a fortnight ago when they defeated Turvey Park.
Last time the two sides met was in round five when the Crows lost by just three goals.
The match will start at 1.30pm on Saturday, July 20.
A reserve: MCUE 58 d Leeton-Whitton 33
B grade: MCUE 56 d Leeton-Whitton 29
C grade: MCUE 55 d Leeton-Whitton 13
Under 17s: MCUE 62 d Leeton-Whitton 21
