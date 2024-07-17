Sit down with a farmer: MIA's Joshua Jones talks all things ag

A slew of frosts in recent months has not had a dismal effect on crops according to one local grower.
In fact, Joshua Jones says it has been doing them good, with plentiful rainfall leading them to excel but freezing morning temperatures stopping them from progressing too far.
However, the 30-year-old who originally hales from Darlington Point and operates between Binya and Rankins Springs hopes frosts will wane back in the coming months to prevent damage.
"With the rain we've had things are looking fairly good," Mr Jones said.
"At this stage rain is allowing growth but the frosts slow them down which is what we need because we don't want the plant to flower too early.
"Over the next few months the plants will flower and create heads - that's when the damage from frosts can occur; as soon as it gets into the main stem it can kill the plant.
"So hopefully we see the frosts drop back over the next few weeks," he said.
Mr Jones operates a property 10 kilometres north of Binya, specialising in wheat, barley, peas, canola and lucerne.
With sowing wrapping in April and May, he is now turning his focus to spraying and weed control.
"The goal is to do it before it gets too far out of control," Mr Jones said.
"A lot of farmers are putting on extra fertiliser... it's a case of pumping extra nutrition into the plant.
"With the rains the last few years, we've been trying to get on top of weeds as best we can, especially residual ones like wild rye grass," he said.
The age-long debate over the merit of daylight savings has again reared its head in recent times, with premier Chris Minns recently shutting down calls from farmers to cut it back, arguing the current length is needed to encourage active lifestyles.
NSW Farmers members will vote at a state conference later this month on whether to take an official position on winding back the practice of putting clocks ahead one hour between October and April.
But love it or hate it, for Mr Jones daylight savings makes no difference to him.
"It doesn't phase me; I get up to do the job sun up or sun down," he said.
"We always get that eight to 10 hours during winter and 10 to 14 in summer.
"It's just a matter of getting up earlier and finishing earlier; we're not getting much more daylight than normal."
The National Farmers' Federation says institutions like TAFE will play a critical role in ensuring the industry has the workforce to meet future demand, outlining its vision to grow the workforce by 25 per cent over the next decade.
Mr Jones turned to TAFE to turbocharge his own career, completing a Certificate III in Agriculture in Leeton in 2022 prior to now manages the 17,000 hectare cropping and livestock property.
"I wanted to get some fresh ideas about farming and a qualification behind me," Mr Jones said.
"I knew it would put me in a better position to advance my career.
"The course was great and even though I had a fair bit of on-farm experience, there were things like sheep work that I hadn't done before."
TAFE's Chief Delivery Officer Janet Schorer said the intuition was committed to delivering a pipeline of skilled workers to meet the growing demand in the MIA.
"Joshua is an example of the high-quality students TAFE is training to meet skills demand now and into the future," she said.
"Over the next 10 years, more than nine out of 10 new jobs will require post-secondary qualifications.
"TAFE is crucial not only for the future of the MIA regional economy but also for providing people with skills for current and future job markets.
"Semester two is about to start, making it the perfect time to explore the range of courses, whether you prefer online, face-to-face, or teacher-led virtual classrooms."
