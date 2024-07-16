Words have always been Leeton author's superpower, fresh award shows why

Leeton author Melanie Ifield has always had a knack for words becoming her own personal superpower.
Ms Ifield has been writing books and stories her whole life.
By the time 2009 came around she had self-published as total of seven books, all done while fighting an illness that threatened to derail her career.
One of her popular works is a fantasy series titled the Chronicles of Novarmere where Daniel and the little dragon Nilofar set out to save a Kingdom.
Then there is a children's adventure story where the determination and strength of the 11-year-old protagonist saves the lives of mistreated chickens in The Chicken Liberation Army and a romantic thriller with action and adventure for adults called The Age of Corruption.
Ms Ifield's writing stopped for a decade while she concentrated on getting better and, in 2019, she started a Masters in Creative Writing at Macquarie University.
At the end of that course, she came away with an award for academic excellence and a completed novel.
Since then, Ms Ifield has written and had published an array of short stories, from literary fiction and science fiction to adventure, in journals, magazines and anthologies.
She has even had some of her short stories read over a radio station for AntipodeanSF, an online Australian magazine dedicated to science fiction.
On top of all of this, Ms Ifield was recently rewarded for her work when her story Jessica Saves the Day, won the Nairda Lyne Award for original, unpublished, short story for eight to 12-year-olds.
The Nairda Lyne Award is an initiative of the Tasmanian Fellowship of Australian Writers and is considered a prestigious one.
As a result of winning the award, Ms Ifield's name will be inscribed on a plaque in the State Library Launceston, and she is proud to be putting Leeton on the map at a national level for literary endeavours.
Ms Ifield was also out and about over the recent Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton for another special reason.
She held a stall during the festivities in Mountford Park on Saturday, July 13 selling her own books.
Ms Ifield teamed up with the great granddaughter of renowned Australian poet, Jim Grahame, to sell copies of his book Under Wide Skies, which was made available in Leeton for the first time since 1947.
