'Astonished': Sold out cabaret brings Art Deco festival's identity to life

"A show like no other".
That is how the sold out Australian Art Deco Festival's kit kat cabaret was described by attendees who had the time of their life.
Held at Yanco Agricultural High School, attendees were greeted with complimentary champagne and canapes on arrival at McCaughey's mansion before sitting down for a delicious meal and show in a completely-transformed area at the school.
Highly-acclaimed chef Rod Pieper out together a meal that had everyone talking and savouring every last bite while the cabaret performance itself was something to behold.
The Brooks and Baker team was back again with all of their performers taking to the stage to wow the crowd.
There was acrobats, tricks and moves that defied logic, dancing, singing and more.
The Orlando Combo was again a favourite with the crowd as were the Gatsby Girls and Guys.
The Saturday evening component of the festival is fast becoming a fan-favourite among visitors and residents - so much so that it was sold out in 2024.
Those in attendance not only enjoyed the show and a great meal, but there was also plenty of time for dancing and mingling as the evening wore on into the later hours.
For the past two years the cabaret event has been held at Yanco Agricultural High School, but will likely be moved to the redeveloped Roxy Theatre in 2025.
However, those who have come to love the event at YAHS shouldn't fear, organisers have hinted at a possible event of some kind still taking place at the grounds in the future.
