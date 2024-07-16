I tried whisky tasting during the Art Deco Festival and the result might surprise

Let me set the scene.
It's a cold, winter afternoon and the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton is in full swing.
The town is brimming with visitors and residents alike, the vibes are immaculate and the celebratory mood is exactly what organisers had been hoping for.
As the sole journalist at The Irrigator newspaper in Leeton my job is a always a mixed bag on any given day of the week.
Given it's "festival weekend" I found myself in the thick of events, reporting, taking photos and capturing footage.
This is not my first rodeo covering this festival, which is really starting to make a name for itself.
In 2024, I thought I would try something new and different as part of the festival - whisky tasting.
Now, I know what you're thinking. A journalist drinking? It's hardly a new concept.
However, for this experience I, of course, was happy to partake in the age-old stereotype.
The kicker? I'm not really the biggest fan of whisky. It's certainly not my first drink of choice or even my second (or third).
I've been to my fair share of wine tastings in places like Rutherglen in Victoria, in Italy and, of course, right here in the MIA.
Surely a whisky tasting isn't that much different and surely work really wouldn't mind me "drinking on the job"?
I know what you're thinking. This is not going to end well.
To be fair, it was just a sip here and sip there, but who is really counting.
To help me with the experience and to ensure I wasn't drinking alone, I dragged along my husband and some friends to participate.
Some of whom would consider themselves quite the aficionados when it comes to whisky.
So, off we went to the Wade Hotel on Saturday, July 13 to try out the festival's The Finishing Touch - Whisky Tasting Session.
Up first was Glenmorangie's Lasanta Single Malt Scotch Whisky.
The sessions are being led by the Hippo Co - a cocktail and whisky bar from Canberra.
We hear how this whisky has spent 10 years maturing in American white oak ex-bourbon casks before being extra-matured for a further two years in Oloroso and PX Sherry casks from Jerez in Spain.
We hear this whisky will be sweet and all of a sudden I'm thinking this could be right up my alley.
All of a sudden it's time to taste. I go for the swirl, give the sample a quick smell (eyes start watering) and tip it back for a small taste.
Spoiler alert - it's not that bad. It is indeed sweet and warm. I don't want to throw it straight back up.
A win in my books.
Now remember, prohibition was a huge part of the Art Deco era.
A ban on alcohol? Imagine that in today's day and age.
The tasting quickly moves along to whisky number two and three.
The second tipple was another whisky that had been aged for 12 years.
Twelve years? That is quite a lot of patience, but clearly one that pays off.
Along comes the third sample, all the while our knowledgeable friend from Hippo Co is regaling us with tales about each whisky.
This is actually more interesting than I thought it would be. There's a certain historical element to be discovered, family heritage and mischievous tales.
Being a journalist, this is the stuff I live for. I love hearing these kinds of anecdotes.
Anyway, where was I? Clearly my train of thought by this point has gone off the rails slightly.
The third tasting was Angels Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon.
This drop is finished in port wine casks and is a Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys.
Bonus points for the cool-looking bottle.
This one was my favourite of the day. It was smooth, didn't burn and something I would definitely try again.
It is at this point I realise there's cheese boards placed nearby and I start to wonder why I haven't been focusing my attention of those this entire time.
It has been a busy day (and prior night before) covering the festival and I'm quite peckish.
The cheese and charcuterie definitely assist in the afternoon nudging towards receiving top marks from me - a self-appointed whisky connoisseur at this point.
The next two whiskies are sampled (small sips only for those still playing along).
The fourth was okay, the fifth was the only one I did not like. It seemed too heavy and I had to add some ice cubes to help make the process a little easier.
Having consulted my other whisky aficionados, we all agreed it was quite the fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon.
What I liked best was the story behind the whisky rather than the tasting of it (but that's just personal preference and nothing against any of the whiskies sampled).
The rest of the group enjoyed both sides, but that's probably because they've actually drank some whisky in their time.
Which is why everything you have read up until now you should probably take with a grain of salt. I will likely stick to wine or seltzer for the near future, but life is all about trying new things. And the whisky actually wasn't that bad for someone who has no idea about it.
I am no expert on this subject, but I did have a great time trying out this experience - all in the name of research and work of course.
Unfortunately, for me, that is where the afternoon came to a close.
After all, there was more coverage of the festival to be had, but no longer was I cold or starving and perhaps there was a little extra pep in my step for the remainder of the afternoon and evening.
A special mention also to the Wade Hotel for getting into the spirit of the event with its decorations, specialised cocktails and, of course, the whisky tasting sessions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.