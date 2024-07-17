Sides head to Narrandera with silverware set to be battled for in ProTen Cup

Narrandera host the ProTen Cup Grand Final Day for the first time, with five games played on the day including their Group 20 U16s team playing before their senior team for the first time since 2004.
The early games will be Yanco v DPC League tag at 9.30am, Yanco v DPC reserve grade 10.30am & Narrandera v DPC U16s at 12.30pm.
The presentation of the ProTen Cup annual awards will also begin at 11.40am before the U16s game.
Barellan fired up and were back to their best last week, after the loss they might have needed the week before against the grand final opponents.
The Ivanhoe Hens will have their heads high though, full of confidence knowing the Rams are not undefeatable after coming from 12-0 down in the major semi final.
Ivanhoe has a long trip ahead to the other side of the competition, while Barellan is just down the road, but belief in one's self can do wonders. Anyone's game here.
The women's game will kick off at 1.30pm.
Narrandera have the honour of playing in a home grand final, their third straight since 2022 and fourth Proten Cup grand final overall.
Rankins Springs make their third grand final since the competition began, winning both their previous appearances in 2018 & 2021.
The Lizards & Dragons have two premierships apiece. In their regular season clash at Ivanhoe, both teams came away with 1 point in one of those pesky draws that have scattered the 2024 season.
Narrandera got the better in the major semi though, coming over the top of the Dragons to win 22-12 after being down at halftime.
Definite favourites to begin the game, after a long undefeated streak, home ground advantage and two straight competition wins, Narrandera will be odds-on to get the grand final win here.
The Dragons may be underdogs but are experienced in grand finals themselves. Either way come down to Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday for a fantastic day of rugby league!
The men's decider will round out the day at 2.30pm.
Previous women's grand finals
2021 - Goolgowi 20-6 Rankins Springs
2022 - Narrandera 16-0 Goolgowi
2023 - Barellan 16-14 Ivanhoe
Previous men's grand finals
2018 - Rankins Springs 16-10 Goolgowi
2019 - Goolgowi 22-6 Narrandera
2021 - Rankins Springs 10-8 Goolgowi
2022 - Narrandera 20-14 Ivanhoe
2023 - Narrandera 20-14 Ivanhoe
