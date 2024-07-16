Our favourite photos from the 2024 Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton

As the dust starts to settle on the 2024 Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton, we're already in full reminiscing mode.
The festival was held from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14 throughout many different venues in the shire.
Visitors flocked to town to participate and Leeton shire residents also made sure they didn't miss out.
There was the popular High Rollers night at the historic Hydro Hotel and the sold out Kit Kat Cabaret ensuring the evening events were a huge success across Friday and Saturday.
Kids had a great time learning new tricks at circus workshops, as well as different moves at dance workshops.
There was also dance workshops for adults, cocktail making, a wonderful performance and high tea at the Yanco Agricultural Institute courtesy of Leeton shire's best actors.
Speaking of actors, Jack Martin returned to Leeton with his show, which was performed at cocktail bar Circa 21.
Markets, whisky tastings, live entertainment and much, much more was all part of the weekend.
The Irrigator has selected some of our favourite images from the weekend to give you a sample of the festival and look back on what was a great time in Leeton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.