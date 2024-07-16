Alleged drunk driver smashes into pole leaving Leeton homes without power

An alleged drunk driver smashed into a pole in Leeton leaving residents without power on a cold night.
Leeton police said the 36-year-old man, who was behind the wheel of a white Holden Rodeo, crashed into a power pole on Railway Avenue in Leeton about 10.20pm on Friday, July 12.
The power pole was snapped off at the base from the force of the collision.
Emergency services, including police, the Leeton Rescue Squad, paramedics, as well as Essential Energy attended the scene.
The driver was breath tested by police and returned an alleged positive reading.
He was placed under arrest and taken to Leeton Police Station where he returned an alleged reading of 0.210.
The man's licence was suspended and he was issued a court attendance notice for the offence of drive with high range prescribed concentration of alcohol (second-plus offence).
Earlier in the day, police and emergency services were called to a separate crash on Back Yanco Road at the intersection of Jackson Road.
Police said the incident happened about 1.45pm on Friday, July 12.
Leeton police said a gold Nissan Maxima failed to give way to a blue Holden Trailblazer at this intersection.
A 27-year-old Leeton man was taken to the town's hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the driver of the Nissan Maxima will be issued an infringement notice for failing to give way.
