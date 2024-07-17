MIA fish deaths: Cod saved but others lost in drained Coleambally channel

A Murray Cod has been saved among an assortment of other species caught in a drained channel near Coleambally earlier this week.
While many were the pest species European Carp, others were native fish like Murray Cod and Golden Perch (Yellowbelly).
Griffith resident Jake Hewitt came across the anomaly while returning to the area from a weekend spent in Melbourne.
Taking a shortcut home on July 15, he was travelling in the vicinity of the Coleambally canal when he noticed a channel had been drained and a number of fish - some over a metre long- were at the bottom.
"I was just driving through when I saw the channel and noticed the water was quite low," he said.
"Then I noticed the big fish in there; two large cod, probably ten or 15 Yellowbelly and a series of carp.
"Unfortunately the fish were basically dead; I've farmed fish and know they don't don't last long in sub-standard conditions."
Knowing time was a factor, he made an urgent appeal for assistance on Facebook in an effort to relocate and save the native ones.
"I wanted to get some help, anyone with a tank on the back of a ute or water storage of some kind as I was only in my wife's car," Mr Hewitt said.
"In response to my post, someone contacted the fisheries but unfortunately I think it would have been too late when they arrived."
After consulting with Coleambally Irrigation, Mr Hewitt was told the channels are drained for maintenance and efforts are made to ensure native fish aren't left behind.
Coleambally Irrigation CEO Julian Speed said the organisation does everything practical to minimise harm to valued species and holds close ties with Narrandera Fisheries to prevent such events.
However, he noted some deaths are unfortunately unavoidable.
"We are well aware we get fish in the system, the vast majority of which are carp," Mr Speed said.
"But obviously with Murray Cod and the like we ensure the fisheries are notified whenever we are draining channels," he said.
"Drainage happens as a measure to ensure the safety of those carrying out maintenance, including welding.
"All irrigation communities are well aware of the need to protect native fish and one of the real degradations are the numbers of carp which outweigh anything else.
"For that reason, it's blatantly obvious the Murry Darling Basin Plan needs to consider the impact of carp," Mr Speed said.
A NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development spokesperson said one Murray Cod was able to be successfully relocated.
"When available and with notice, staff from Narrandera hatchery will attend (a) site with equipment to attempt to rescue any fish stranded as part of the irrigation process," they said.
"(They will) either relocate them to other parts of the channel, or relocate them to the hatchery to use as broodstock in breeding operations.
"Staff from the Narrandera Fisheries Hatchery work regularly with stakeholders, across the local area.
"They include Coleambally Irrigation... Murrumbidgee Irrigation and Murray Irrigation, to rescue fish impacted by regular drawdown or works within the irrigation channels."
Mr Hewitt says he would like to see other measures put in place to avoid future incidents.
"Whether it be fish traps or otherwise," he said.
"But I understand it must be difficult to practically do that in areas where it pools and drains, as well as given the expansive area of irrigation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.