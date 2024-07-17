'It's a win': Club newcomer makes progress on Soldiers Club greens

The Leeton Soldiers Club's Women's Bowling Club have welcomed a number of new players this year.
However, few can be more pleased with their progress in the game than newcomer Margo Courtney.
Braving last week's arctic chill, Courtney teamed with club legend Betty Howard in a pairs match.
The pair were able to come from behind to post a convincing 22-14 victory over experienced duo Jan Munro and Jeannie Plant.
As Courtney can testify, any ladies in the community interested in playing or learning the sport of lawn bowls will be made most welcome.
For further details, feel free to contact the club.
Last week's Thursday social bowls had the now regular roll up of 30 bowlers.
Rink two had Rattles Retallick scrape home against Mark Lemon, 20-18. Two resting touchers to Terry Dale catapulted his team to an 18-13 win over Rob O'Callaghan on rink three.
A faultless exhibition by Bruce Dale paved the way for his side's five-shot, 18-13 victory on rink six.
The final two games for the afternoon were pairs matches with winning skips being Brian Harris over Len Eason and Neil Condron over Ken O'Connell.
Resting touchers belonged to Bill Watt, Geoff Dartnell, Greg Caffery and Terry Dale.
Two games were played on the weekend in the major/minor pairs championships with the winners being Pat Hart and David Noad.
