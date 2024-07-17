Reported erratic driving leads to alleged drunk driver's arrest while asleep

Leeton police found a man asleep behind the wheel of a parked vehicle after receiving numerous reports of a car being driven erratically.
About 6pm on Saturday July 13, officers responded to these reports of a man driving a silver Volkswagen Golf allegedly in an erratic manner on Irrigation Way in Leeton.
Police attended and found a 28-year-old Leeton man asleep behind the wheel of the parked vehicle.
After making inquiries with witnesses, police said the man underwent a breath test, which returned an alleged positive reading.
Police said further investigations revealed the driver was the holder of a learner licence and was unaccompanied by a licenced driver.
The driver was arrested and conveyed to Leeton Police Station for further breath analysis, which returned a reading of 0.190.
The man learner's permit was suspended and he was charged with drive with high range PCA and learner driver unaccompanied by licenced driver.
Police investigate supermarket break and enter
Leeton police are continuing investigations after the Golden Apple Supermarket was broken into around 3am on Monday, July 15.
Three offenders smashed their way into the business via the front door before allegedly stealing cigarettes and fleeing the scene in a car.
The supermarket was forced to close its doors for a period of time on Monday, July 15 for some time while the damage was fixed and the scene assessed by police.
Anyone with any information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
