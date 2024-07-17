Murrumbidgee Mavericks handed 'capital punishment' in tough game

The Murrumbidgee Mavericks' play-offs hopes were dealt a hammer blow at the Australian Institute of Sport, falling to the undefeated Canberra Nationals 107-49.
The match was played on Sunday, July 14 and, while the fledgling outfit has been ultra-competitive during their inaugural season in the Waratah State League, the challenge against the ladder-leaders was too great.
A quick start had the Nationals jump out to a 17-2 lead early and, while the Mavs were able to stem the flow of scoring somewhat, they went to the half-time break trailing 57-31.
The second half had the home team assume complete control, their perimeter shooting in particular proving a thorn in the side of Murrumbidgee, with the final margin finishing at 58 points.
For the Mavs, Georgia McCormack made an impact on her return to the team tipping in 17 points and pulling down five rebounds.
Amelia Irvin (11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals) was again prominent while the injured Maddy Routley (10 points, five rebounds) played restricted minutes in the loss.
The Mavericks hit the road again this weekend with a tough double against Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie in Minto, games that they must win if they are to have any hope of reaching the play-offs in their maiden season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.