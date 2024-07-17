Phantoms have hurdle to jump if their finals chances are to stay alive

Win and the Phantoms keep their finals chances alive, but lose and the season can likely be kissed goodbye.
Leeton head to Wagga this weekend for battle with the Wagga Ag College and victory has never been more vital.
After the Phantoms went down to the CSU Reddies on the weekend, they are now locked in a battle to secure a top four finish and place in the finals.
The third-placed Aggies are the first stumbling block to move if they are any chance of making their way to fourth before their final home game of the year against the Wagga Waratahs on Saturday, July 27.
Both games are must-win, but even if they can secure those points, their fate will also depend on where the chips fall for the sides surrounding them on the ladder.
Leeton Phantoms president Stuart Stout said all the team could do was focus on the task at hand this weekend against Aggies.
"It will another tough match for the boys," he said.
"Their first grade are going quite well, so it will definitely be a big challenge for us.
"We're ahead of their second grade on the ladder, so hopefully the boys can do well in that match as well."
Last time the two clubs met was back in round three on Saturday, April 20 when Aggies recorded a 38-24 victory over the Phantoms.
A lot has transpired since that early point in the season, with the Phantoms in particular struggling to find consistency as a result of injuries and player numbers dropping off.
"Aggies are a very good attacking team and they are also good defensively," Stout said.
"They are probably one of the better tackling teams in the competition.
"The boys will need to be aware when they hit the ball up, that they need to support each other and get ready to get in and secure the ball for the next play."
Matches will be played at Beres Ellwood Oval, with second grade kicking off at 1.50pm, while first grade gets underway at 3.15pm.
