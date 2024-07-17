Lessons learned as Leeton coach places importance on road trip win

"We've learned our lesson".
Leeton Greens co-coach Mick Thomas said this sentiment was exactly the message his side would have front of mind ahead of their fixture this weekend against Hay.
It comes after the Greens recorded a 42-30 victory over Tullibigeal-Lakes United almost a fortnight ago before sitting last Sunday out with the bye.
"We learned during the Lakes game that we can't take any teams lightly," Thomas said.
"We've got Hay this weekend. They are always very difficult on their home ground no matter where they sit on the ladder.
"We need to play the best we can and turn up prepared."
The road trip to Hay is one the Greens will be glad to tick off, with their remaining matches all close to home for the rest of the home and away fixture.
Finals are just around the corner and Thomas said the team's major goal between now and then was to win every match in the lead up, starting with Hay.
"That is a goal we've set for ourselves ... we've got Hay this weekend, then the Black and Whites at home, Yenda at Yenda and then West Wyalong at home," Thomas said.
A bye round for the competition will also feature in the middle of those matches over the weekend of August 3 and 4.
The Greens expect to take a strong side to Hay on Sunday, but they will be without Kaijen Johnson, who dislocated his shoulder on Monday night.
"There's still an injury cloud over Jay Smith, we'll put him through a fitness test and go from there," Thomas said.
"Other than that we should be looking at being back at full-strength."
