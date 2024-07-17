Forty of the best and there's more still to come for Leeton business

Forty years ago there was no internet, cars didn't have fancy electronics and tractors were certainly not as advanced as they are today.
But it was 40 years ago that one Leeton business opened its doors for the first time.
Iannelli's Truck and Tractor Parts recently marked its 40th anniversary of operations - a business which offers more than what its names suggests.
Owned and operated by husband and wife duo - Joe and Maria Iannelli - the business has always had family at the core of how it operates.
After all, Joe started the business not long before meeting Maria, with their family growing over the years from there.
It is also families they help each and every day, particularly farming families no matter the hour of the day or night over those 40 years.
Located in Wamoon Avenue, Iannelli's Truck and Tractor Parts is more than just a business.
It's a place where anyone can go and find assistance for basically anything they might own with wheels.
It's a place where advice can be sought and a friendly smile found.
Joe said the business has always prided itself on excellent service and was proud to have reached such a significant milestone while in business.
"We've had some really good times and there's been some really tough times as well," he said.
"The drought was probably the toughest period of those 40 years. There were certainly times where we didn't think we would survive.
"But there's been some really happy memories too.
"So many of our customers have become our friends, like family.
"People often ask us what it's like for myself and Maria to work together every day, but it's like anything, you have your good days and your not-so-good days.
"The good days do outweigh the bad."
Both Joe and Maria thanked the community for its support over the past four decades, saying the milestone was a testament to why shopping local was so important.
Asked if he had any advice to anyone thinking about starting their own business, Joe said patience and resilience were important qualities.
"Things will go right and things will go wrong, you just have to learn from every experience and do what you think is best," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.