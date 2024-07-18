Hobby farm could be your slice of paradise

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
Set on approx. 1.21 hectares, this could be your opportunity to have your own piece of paradise.
The home features beautiful polished timber floors throughout, including the hallway, dining room, loungeroom and three bedrooms.
There is carpet in the rumpus room and vinyl flooring in the kitchen area.
Equipped with a large shed and carport, rainwater tank, off peak hot water system and cubby house with established lawns in the backyard.
There is a fenced off perimeter to the remaining land, which ready for you to choose your own use, subject to council approval.
There is town water connection with two megalitres of high security water.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.