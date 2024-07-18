Mammoth task of the highest proportions awaits Leeton-Whitton

The giant of the 2024 Riverina Football League competition is the side that is looming for Leeton-Whitton this weekend.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are the clear benchmark of the first grade fixture and will this week make the trip to take on Leeton-Whitton.
The Crows have had an up and down season, but one that has been marked by improvement.
They will need to draw on everything they have learned under Tom Groves if they are any chance of stemming the flow from the Lions.
GGGM were challenged by Griffith last weekend in the first half of their clash, with the Swans up by three points at half-time before the Lions clicked into gear to come away with a huge win.
Groves will be calling on his side to make good decisions when under pressure on Saturday at Leeton Showground, as well as ensuring they match the intensity of the Lions across the board.
The match is Leeton-Whitton's second last home game of the 2024 season, with first grade getting underway from 2.10pm on Saturday.
