Leeton's parkrun crunches the numbers in a showcase of success

An impressive batch of milestones has been ticked off at Leeton's own parkrun event.
The weekly parkrun, which takes off every Saturday morning near the town's skate park, has celebrated its own feat, as well as that of two participants.
The three year anniversary of Leeton parkrun was celebrated back in April, with event 150 taking place in June.
On top of that, regular attendees Chris Thompson and Tracey Morris notched up 100 parkruns to their names.
Leeton's parkrun participants, including walkers and runners, are closing in on 30,000 kilometres.
When it comes to the stats, Leeton's parkrun can easily be seen as being a success.
Leeton Sport and Recreation Precinct parkrun started on April, 24 2021.
Since then 1018 participants have completed parkruns covering a total distance of 28,805 kilometres, including 856 new personal bests.
A total of 198 individuals have volunteered 1225 times.
In Australia there are more than 400 locations with other events, but in the Riverina, they are also in Griffith and Wagga.
Each parkrun is non-competitive with no awards or prizes and volunteers are appreciated.
In fact, no volunteers means no parkrun. Each parkrun is open to everyone. They are free, safe and easy to take part in.
Anyone from walkers and those taking their first steps to runners are involved in parkrun.
There are no costs to any participants.
The event is five kilometres in distance every Saturday morning of the year at 7.50am for the run director's brief to start at 8am.
Leeton's parkrun is based on walking paths around the sporting precinct of the Palm Avenue ovals and includes a section around Mark Taylor Oval. No roads are crossed.
No participant is last as a volunteer (tail walker) is there to keep a safe eye on everyone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.