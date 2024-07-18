Popular host prepares to bring his stories, memories, experiences to Leeton

"I remember my brothers getting up in the middle of the night to hear his commentary on the Tour de France".
That is how Leeton restaurateur Vanessa Pages recalls her first memory of talented Australian commentator, broadcaster, journalist and motivational speaker Michael Tomalaris.
Now, Mr Tomalaris will join Mrs Pages and husband Eric at their Leeton restaurant for two special events.
Mr Tomalaris will be a guest speaker at Pages on Pine on Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3 where he will chat about his career, his experiences, a love of cycling and everything in between.
Of course a delicious feast will be served up throughout, but residents will need to get in quick to avoid missing out as the August 3 sitting is already sold out.
"We're very excited to bring someone of Michael's calibre to Leeton ... even if you're not interested in cycling, he is an amazing speaker and has lots of stories to share," Mrs Pages said.
"When I was a teenager, my brothers used to get up during the night and watch the Tour and I remember seeing his (Michael's) face on SBS.
"It wasn't until I of course married a Frenchman and the Tour became even more prominent in my life that I realised how involved Michael is.
"He's actually over at the Tour now."
Mr Tomalaris has been to Leeton before as a visitor and loved the area. He's also keen to don his lycra on Sunday, August 4 for a ride if any residents would like to join him.
To make a booking for the seating on Friday, August 2, contact Pages on Pine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.