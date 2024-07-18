Convicted drunk driver busted again allegedly way over limit in Whitton

A man already banned from driving after being convicted of drink driving has allegedly returned to old tricks.
The 29-year-old Vanuatu national was travelling in Whitton on Wednesday, July 10 at 10.20am when officers from the Narrandera Highway Patrol unit spotted him behind the wheel.
Police said the man was travelling west on Benerembah Street in Whitton in a white Toyota Corolla, taking a left into Conapaira Street before stopping in a vacant parking lot.
Officers allege they could smell alcohol after approaching the vehicle, also saying the vehicle had open casks of alcohol inside.
A roadside breath test was conducted, with the driver allegedly returning a reading of 0.305, which is more than five times over the legal limit.
The man was arrested and taken to Leeton Police Station for a breath analysis, but the driver struggled to provide a sufficient sample due to the alleged level of intoxication.
Background checks revealed the man was convicted of drink driving in May and was disqualified from driving for nine months.
His charges include driving while disqualified (prior offence) and refuse/fail to submit to a breath analysis.
A 32-year-old Wagga man will need to front court after police allege he was driving under the influence of alcohol in Leeton.
Police said they stopped the man, who was behind the wheel of a black Toyota Echo, around 11pm on Wednesday, July 17 in Ash Street.
A roadside breath test was carried out, allegedly returning a positive result.
The man was arrested and taken to Leeton Police Station where a further breath analysis returned an alleged mid-range reading of 0.120.
The driver's licence was suspended and he was issued with a court attendance notice for driving with a mid-range PCA, second-plus offence.
