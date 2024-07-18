Incoming Leeton-Whitton coach excited for opportunity to repay junior club

Incoming Leeton-Whitton coach Lucas Meline is looking forward to repaying his junior club next season as he returns home to take the reins as Crows senior coach.
It was announced earlier this month that Meline would return home at the end of the year to takeover as coach from Tom Groves who has been at the helm for the past three seasons.
The news was met with great excitement from the Crows community and Meline said he was looking forward to returning home at the end of the year.
"I'm very excited," Meline said.
"I think it's something that's always been in the back of my mind whether I'd do something like that at some stage.
"Obviously I've really enjoyed my time here in Adelaide and I think it eventually got to the stage where my whole family is back home.
"The family pull to come back was pretty strong and you always think of repaying the favour to your local club that you grew up playing for.
"I'm pretty excited to come back and have that opportunity."
Meline had a short stint back at the Crows during the 2020 AFL Riverina Championship season before making the move to the SANFL with West Adelaide.
It's been a pretty successful stint for Meline in Adelaide and he revealed he's thoroughly enjoyed his time with the Bloods.
"It's been great, I've loved it here in Adelaide," he said.
"It's definitely a very strong standard of football, I figured that out pretty quickly coming over here in the first season.
"It took a little bit to crack into first grade consistently, I think that first year I played a bit of ressies and played some league football.
"I was a little bit more consistent in the league side the following year and have been consistent since.
"It's a great standard of football and I think the professionalism over here is something that has really stood out as well and just how important it is to be doing everything right even in a semi-professional environment.
"It's been great and I feel like I've learnt quite a lot and developed not just football skills, but a bit of leadership and skills in that regard which hopefully is something that is going to put me in good stead to bring across back to Leeton."
The Crows have taken a few steps forward this season after a couple of challenging seasons which has seen them record wins against Turvey Park, Wagga Tigers and Narrandera.
Meline said it's been great to see them improve a bit this season and he was hopeful he could help the Crows take another step or two next year.
"It's pleasing to see them get a few wins this year," he said.
"It's been great reward for Grovesy, he's put in a good stint and he's a great bloke so I was really happy to see them get a few wins this year.
"Hopefully as I come in next year, I want to try and take a few more steps forward.
"With the group at the moment we've got some young exciting players, so we'll try and foster that and build some of the confidence and ability through those blokes.
"A few steps forward will be really nice."
The Crows currently have a number of talented juniors playing in different leagues across the country and Meline said he would definitely be attempting to try and get a couple of locals home for next season.
"It's something that our club has always prided ourselves on at Leeton," he said.
"We've always had a strong junior program coming through and the 17's at the moment are playing great football.
"They are in a pretty good position on the ladder at the moment to try and make a good deep finals run.
"But there's some talented ex-locals that are playing football all over the place at the moment and I think I'll be reaching out to a handful of those blokes and see if we can get them back to the club.
"It's always good knowing that if you need to add a few pieces to your football side, if they are coming back as an ex-local you know they've got that loyalty to the club.
"It's not just buying a random player from somewhere that has no affiliation with the club.
"I think that's a really good thing to try and prioritise and I'll definitely be in the ear of a few of those boys."
While excited for next season with the Crows, Meline has a season to finish in Adelaide as Wests try and get themselves back into the top five.
He said that he'll be looking to make the move back to Leeton at the end of the year in time for some pre-season training with the Crows.
"I'll probably aim towards the end of the year," he said.
"We'll do a bit of a pre-season stint pre-Christmas, so I'll try and aim to be home in Leeton for a good portion of that.
"I haven't got solid dates yet, we've still got a season here to go and I'm still giving my all towards that.
"I love Westies, I've really enjoyed it here and I've developed a really good connection with this club.
"I want to give the time and energy for the rest of the season, then I'll be a little bit more solidified in terms of my dates after the season's finished.
"I'm definitely looking to try and get a little bit of a pre-season block in before Christmas, so I'll be aiming to be back in Leeton then."
Next season will provide the rare opportunity for Lucas to play alongside his brother Tom as the last time the Meline brothers played together was in 2020.
Lucas said he was looking forward to the opportunity to play alongside his brother at their junior club.
"That 2020 year where we got the opportunity to play together was really good," he said.
"I enjoyed that quite a lot, it was a bit of a bittersweet year as it was a very short season and I think we only had six home and away games and then finals.
"While I got to play with him and it was great, we didn't get to play a whole heap of footy together.
"I'm very excited to play with Tommy, it's always been something that we haven't really had the most opportunity to do.
"I've always been out playing somewhere else, being in Canberra and now here in Adelaide.
"I think that will be a great opportunity for us and I'm looking forward to that a lot."
