Leeton's pet owners urged to shrug off the winter chill

We know the mornings are frosty and foggy at this time of year, but that is no excuse to skip out on that morning walk with your favourite doggo.
Especially if they are old or have arthritis.
Arthritis is a painful disease.
That is true.
However, keeping up with some gentle exercise is important for both your dogs mental, as well as their physical health.
As our pets age and slow down, we should still encourage some form of exercise, but we may just need to modify it a bit.
Instead of a nice long 10k hike, your dog may just need a quick five to 20 minute walk.
Either around the block or up one side of the street and back down the other.
This is often enough to give their sniffer and their mind some stimulation.
It also keeps their joints moving and helps to keep their muscles strong.
If the weather really is bad, or your pet is unable to leave the house, there are some exercises that can be done in your own backyard or living room.
Go back to the basics and the benefits will certainly work wonders for your furry friend.
Practice getting them to sit, then stand and also to lay down, back to sit and stand.
You can do this with your cat too.
Think of the sit to stand, as like you doing squats.
It is helping them to build strong muscle.
Strong muscles help to protect joints and keep them mobile.
This can then help to slow the progression of arthritis.
You can even hide treats either in the house or the backyard for them to find.
Again, this helps both mental and physical stimulation in your pet strong.
So, don't let the weather prevent you from keeping active with your pet.
Aside from the health benefits, your pets love that bonding time with you.
