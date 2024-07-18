Man dies in plane crash on northern Riverina property, ATSB investigating

A man has died in a plane crash on a rural property in the northern Riverina.
Emergency services were called to a property on Wyalong Road near Lake Cargelligo just before 2pm on Thursday, July 18, following reports of a light plane crash.
NSW Ambulance paramedics rushed to the scene, where they assisted the pilot - a man believed to be aged in his 20s.
Police said despite the paramedics' best efforts, the man died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
A crime scene has been established by NSW Police, which will be examined by specialist forensic officers.
An investigation into the cause of the crash will be undertaken by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
