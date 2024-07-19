Floodgates open: How can Leeton better prepare for floods?

Think back almost two years and much of the Leeton shire and wider area was impacted by heavy rain and flooding.
Fast forward to now and Leeton Shire Council has received funding from the state government to review and update its Leeton Flood Study.
The flood study review will provide council and the community with up-to-date flood information for the towns of Leeton, Yanco, Murrami, Whitton and Wamoon.
Residents of these areas have been invited to contribute to the study by sharing their photographs and experiences from previous flood events.
Council said this would help ensure the updated flood models reflect "real flood behaviour" in the study area.
"The key objective of this study review is to improve understanding of flood behaviours and impacts, and better inform the management of flood risk through flood risk management, emergency management and land use planning," a statement from council said.
Council is currently in the data collection and review stage with its consultant WMS Engineering, gathering and reviewing all available information and past reports, including local knowledge and the community's experiences of flooding.
Residents have two opportunities to have their say on flooding in the local government area.
The first is to fill in a questionnaire about experience(s) of flooding and drainage issues at arcg.is/1WOWyf. Hardcopies are available at the council offices.
Residents can also attend one of the community information drop-in sessions on Tuesday, July 23 from 5pm to 7pm at the council chambers or from 9am to 11am on Wednesday, July 24.
Community members have been encouraged to bring along their photos of flooding and drainage issues to share.
Photos can be on a phone, USB or memory card.
For more information contact council.
