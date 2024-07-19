Unique traditional event draws huge crowds to Leeton from across Australia

A vibrant celebration drew a massive crowd in Leeton recently for the Borneo Kaamatan Gawai Festival.
Held at Madonna Place, the event was organized by the Borneo Association Incorporated, with more than 300 people attending from across Australia, including Melbourne, Shepparton, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and areas closer to Leeton.
To spice up the event, Adam Shamil, one of Malaysia's renowned hosts was flown from Sabah to be the emcee.
Mayor Tony Reneker, Leeton Multicultural Support Group president Paul Maytom and Fr Christian from St Joseph's Catholic Church were among the distinguished guests who came to celebrate the festival together with the Sabahans and Sarawakians.
Since ancestral times, the festival, which is known as Kaamatan for the Sabahans and Gawai for the Sarawakians, was not merely a celebration, but an extended thanksgiving dedicated to the rice gods who helped the indigenous people of Sabah and Sarawak in harvesting a bountiful harvest.
Significantly, it marks the end of the rice-harvesting season.
When the Sabahans and the Sarawakians wore their traditional costumes to the event, they enlivened the spirit of the Kaamatan Gawai Festival.
The colourful costumes serve as a testament to the rich artistic traditions that was passed down through generations.
In each festival or event, lies a story.
Interestingly for the Sabahans, Kaamatan is also to honour a maiden named "Huminodun", who sacrificed herself for the famine-stricken people at that time.
During the Kaamatan Gawai Festival in Leeton, many interesting activities and competitions were carried out.
Competitions such as the "mipulos" or arm wrestling, "sugandoi", which is singing the traditional song, Mrs Borneo or "zandi tavanus" and Mr Borneo or "gundohing tavantang" were held.
Traditional dances from the Borneo Association Incorporated, the Rungus Association and the Murut Association were also performed.
"The spirit of festivities were not only felt among the Sabahans and Sarawakians, but also among those who came along," Borneo Association Incorporated president David Jasni said.
He thanked Jen Jolis, who was the backbone of the festival.
Mr Jasni also presented a special awards on the day to those who have contributed to the group, as well as for their efforts in promoting unique cultures in Australia.
"Hopefully through these awards, the spirit of unity can be continued," he said.
"These associations play a vital role in the life of (our people) in Australia."
