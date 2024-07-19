Others were rejected, now council finally awards Vance expansion contract

More than half a year on after rejecting all tenders for the Vance Estate expansion project, a contract has now been awarded for the work.
Wagga-based contractor Excell Gray Bruni has now been named as the tender for stage three of the Vance Estate expansion.
The step to proceed follows a Leeton Shire Council resolution at its November meeting where all tenders at the time were over budget and rejected in favour of direct negotiation.
After a review of designs and some value management, which was provided to two companies to cost, Excell Gray Bruni came in at the lowest price (contract sum of $6.507 million excluding GST).
Vance Estate stage three is set to deliver an expanded industrial estate with roads, services, and energy supply.
The available council-owned area will have 20 lots developed.
To date, four lots have been "sold" off the plans, pending subdivision approval.
The sale of the remainder of lots will recommence in the coming months after revaluation of the land.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of March.
Mayor Tony Reneker was pleased to finally see activity at Vance Estate, reiterating the project aimed to boost the shire's business and economic sectors.
"This expansion will provide an important boost to our economy, helping to attract new businesses and create new job opportunities for our residents," councillor Reneker said.
"Council acknowledges and sincerely thanks the federal government for their $2.277 million funding contribution towards the Vance Estate expansion under the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program."
The total project value for Vance Estate stage three, including planning designs and approvals is $7.83 million, with a council-voted contribution of $5.5 million.
Council said around $4 million of which will be loan funded and to be recouped over 10 years from the sale of the lots.
Anyone seeking more information about the expansion project should contact council or head to www.leeton.nsw.gov.au for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.