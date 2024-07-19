The Irrigator
'It's been a bit of a journey': Crow to bring up milestone against Lions

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 19 2024 - 12:07pm
Leeton-Whitton midfielder Matt Rainbird will notch up his 100th game for the Crows this weekend at home against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

