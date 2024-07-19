Festival reflections: Lessons learned and what comes next for Leeton event

As the curtain drew to a final close over the Australian Art Deco Festival, organisers were already busily collating feedback.
In what was a huge weekend of events throughout the shire over three days from July 12 to 14, organisers are already thinking about what 2025 will look like.
This year's festival was missing some key Art Deco elements when it came to venues.
Redevelopments of the Roxy Theatre and Chelmsford Place are ongoing, but both are expected to play major roles next year.
As with any event, constructive feedback is always welcome.
Leeton Shire Council events officer Fran Macdonald leads a very small team when it comes to preparing, organising and co-ordinating the festival.
There's barely any sleep to be had for this crew over the festival weekend, but it's all in the name of putting Leeton on the map.
"Visitors were very impressed again," Mrs Macdonald said.
"A lot of people were saying they were impressed with how our businesses and shop owners got on board this year.
"The general vibe was lovely."
There were many key takeaways from the weekend, with Mrs Macdonald saying organisers were continually learning each year what works and what perhaps doesn't.
"We're always taking on feedback and learning each year ... there are some things we can change and fine tune and others that we can't," she said.
"Some people have suggested moving the date, but the whole point of having it at this time each year is we aren't competing with the many, many other events held during warmer months.
"One of the important aspects of this event is to bring people to Leeton during a time when it's not a peak-period.
"Our aim is to stimulate the economy in a period when it can be quiet. I'm fairly sure that is what we've done this year.
"Of course, there are things we can do better and that is what we will work on." Further feedback can be provided at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ArtDeco2024FB.
