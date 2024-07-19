Tamika eyes the AFLW as her star continues to rise

Leeton's Tamika Rourke is no stranger to jetting around the countryside to play the sport she loves.
Tamika's star is on the rise on the Aussie Rules field after impressive performances in various teams, the GWS Academy and, most recently, with the Allies side taking on the under 18s AFLW under 18s national championships.
In recent weeks, that playing group has been taking on the best from around the country, with Tamika lacing up the boots across Australia in Victoria, Queensland and South Australia.
The 18-year-old has been capturing plenty of attention and interest. As a result, Tamika has an eye on the AFLW draft and a dream of playing professionally.
While Aussie Rules pathways are now more accessible for young women, that doesn't mean Tamika hasn't had to put in the hard work along the way.
"I started playing Auskick with the boys with my twin brother when I was eight or nine," Tamika said.
"Then I stopped. I started again playing top age under 13s with the Leeton-Whitton Crows boys.
"After that, I went down to the girls league in Lavington and Albury, playing there for a couple of years and that's when I started with the 'Bushies' (Murray Bushrangers) as well.
"I just love it. I love everything about the game.
"The fitness, the tackling, the skill."
Since that point, Tamika has been selected with many representative teams, including with the Greater Western Sydney Giants and she has also been playing in the Coates Talent League in Victoria and Metro Melbourne.
It's a jam-packed schedule, with Tamika also right in the middle of completing year 12 and her Higher School Certificate at Leeton High School.
"The last few weeks I've been all over with the Allies for the national championships, so it's always a bit of a juggle trying to do that and then study at the same time," she said.
"We have our trial HSC exams coming up soon, so I'm trying to fit it all in as best as I can. It can be hard sometimes, but it's definitely worth it."
When it comes to her footy, Tamika typically plays a role in the midfield or at half-forward.
It's definitely been another level up, but I've really enjoyed it.- Tamika Rourke
She said the national championships had been an experience to remember, taking many learnings from the competition.
"It's definitely been another level up, but I've really enjoyed it," Tamika said.
With a dream of playing in the AFLW, that could be a very real possibility for the Carlton Football Club fan.
"It would be pretty cool to play there, but I'd be happy being picked anywhere, it would be amazing," Tamika said.
One thing is certain for the upcoming footy star, she has a big career ahead on and off the field.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.