Investigators to examine scene of plane crash that killed young pilot

Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigators will examine the scene of a plane crash that claimed the life of a young pilot on a northern Riverina property.
The nation's transport safety investigator is leading the probe into what caused the aircraft to crash into the ground during aerial spraying operations on a farm near Lake Cargelligo on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Wyalong Road, between Lake Cargelligo and Tullibigeal, about 2pm.
NSW Police confirmed the pilot - a man aged in his 20s - died in the crash. The man had not yet been formally identified as of late on Thursday afternoon.
On Friday, the ATSB said the incident involved an Air Tractor aircraft, used for agricultural aerial application processes, which had crashed into the ground.
"While conducting aerial spraying on a property, the aircraft reportedly struck a wire and collided with terrain," the bureau said in a statement.
"The ATSB is deploying a transport safety investigation team from its Canberra office.
"On-site investigation work will include a range of evidence-gathering activities, including site mapping, wreckage examination, and recovery of any aircraft components for further examination at the ATSB's technical facilities in Canberra.
"The ATSB will also seek to interview any witnesses and involved parties, and collect relevant recorded information including flight tracking data, as well as pilot and aircraft maintenance records, and weather information."
The bureau will issue a final report at the conclusion of the investigation, but said it would notify relevant parties if a critical safety issue was identified prior to that time so safety action could be taken.
