Dragons take flight to secure third men's title with sublime comeback

Rankins Springs have secured their third title in the ProTen Community Cup men's competition after a come-from-behind win over Narrandera.
In conditions that made rugby league difficult on a blustery day at Narrandera Sportsground, it was the Dragons who were able to strike first as, after soaking up some early pressure, they were able to turn defence into attack as Bart McIntyre found his way over.
It was a shortlived lead as the Rankins Springs side made a mistake from the kickoff. After a delay due to some crowd unrest, Narrandera was able to hit back. Malek Afuamua scored under the post, and a successful conversion saw the Lizards lead by two points.
The hosts were able to take a substantial lead into the break as Brody Williams and Jamain Morgan helped the Lizards score three tries in nine minutes to see them take an 18-4 lead at halftime.
With D'Andre Williams sent to the sin bin right on the halftime siren, the Dragons needed to make the most of the advantage, and they were able to do just that as Jason Cronin found his way over after a mistake from the Narrandera side.
The Dragons were able to pin the Lizards on their own line, and after two repeat sets in quickly, Cronin wrestled his way over for a second try to see the margin at two points with 13 minutes remaining.
With time winding down, Salesi Fatefahi was able to put through a grubber, which wasn't dealt with by the Narrandera defence and was pounced on by Jesse James to see the Springs take a two-point advantage.
They were able to hold off a late charge from Narrandera to take home the premiership with a 20-18 win.
Having missed the finals in 2023, co-captain Damien Walker said it was an amazing feeling to pick up the trophy.
"Our goal this year was just to make finals," he said
"We finished second, and to be here today is unbelievable.
"They have been the form team for the past three years for a reason. They have made three grand finals in a row and were looking for a third straight premiership.
"It's always a tough game against them and to get it done today is massive."
Walker felt that improved discipline was what made the difference as they were able to hold the previously undefeated Narrandera out in the second half.
"First half we were giving the ball away too much, too many penalties and doing way to much defending," he said.
"The second half we were able to turn that around and the result goes to show."
