Harrison brothers line up to do battle in a cliff-hanger

The Harrison brothers fought out the match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition.
Macauley resumed playing this year after a long break from squash and has made his way back into the top grade.
In a high-quality match that could have gone either way, Macauley won a cliff-hanger against his brother Jacob 15-12, 13-15, 11-15, 15-9, 19-17.
On Monday, Col Thompson finished well outlasting David Cross to win 3-2 and Charmaine Lee defeated Simone Bruno by the same margin.
Brian O'Leary won a close match over Anthony Iannelli 4-15, 15-13, 21-19, 15-13 and Zac Fairweather won the fourth game 15-13 to beat Kathryn Bechaz.
In matches decided in four games, Jack Miller downed Chevaughn Moore and Taylor Moore defeated Rose Looby.
Other matches had Carol Davidson beat Monique Looby, Callum Sheldrick triumphed over Oliver Bruno and Ruby Miller was too good for Isabel Thompson.
Tuesday's competition had Brad Woolner score a 3-1 victory in a tight match over Maanu Alexander 15-9, 14-16, 21-19, 15-13.
In an enthralling five-game contest, Callum Ryan edged out Alexander who was playing his second match, this time left handed 14-16, 18-16, 12-15, 15-12, 18-16.
Adrian Sheldrick had a 3-2 win against Gary Thompson and Joanne Peacock defeated Naomi Rawle 3-1.
Victories were recorded by Isabel Thompson over Adele Thompson, Sean Ryan against Will Nardi, Declan Ryan over Anthony Iannelli and Ian Peacock against Trinity Patten-Taylor.
Maanu Alexander, playing left handed, had better luck on Wednesday winning a very close match over Brent Lister 16-14, 8-15, 17-19, 15-11, 15-13.
With the score locked at two games all, little separated Gary Thompson and Paul Payne, but Thompson then took control winning the deciding game 15-3.
Xavier Stanton had a 3-2 victory against Taylah Curry, Alec Tait won the crucial points to claim a 3-1 win over Naomi Rawle 7-15, 15-11, 18-16, 17-15 and Angelo Fiumara outplayed Simon Jackson.
In matches that went to four games, Lizette Taylor defeated Brendon Looby, Nicole Onwuekwe downed Simone Bruno, Joanne Peacock beat Trinity Patten-Taylor, Anton Taylor finished well to overcome Chevaughn Moore.
Ian Peacock won a tight match against Aimon Doyle 15-11, 13-15, 15-13, 15-12.
