Leeton-Whitton slog it out against ladder-leaders in player's 100th game

Leeton-Whitton battled through the slog during what was an awful day for football against the ladder-leaders on Saturday.
The Crows went down by 52 points to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, 11.15 (81) to 4.5 (29), but it was a solid effort from the home side at Leeton Showground.
In what was Matt Rainbird's 100th game for Leeton-Whitton, the team did battle with the treacherous conditions, as well as the undefeated Lions.
GGGM had the jump on the Crows early, racing out to a 22-point lead at quarter-time, before the scoring slowed in the second-half.
It was in the third quarter when Leeton-Whitton started to get a bit of a roll on, but the Lions were able to hold steady and keep the scoring ticking over.
Rainbird was among the best during his 100th appearance for the Crows, with Tom Meline and Angus Crelley also performing well.
Jade Hodge booted three of Leeton-Whitton's majors, with Chase Neutze chipping in with the other.
GGGM 4.4 5.6 9.8 11.15 (81) d Leeton Whitton 1.0 2.1 4.3 4.5 (29)
Goals
GGGM: J.Powell 3, J.Fairman 2, S.White 1, T.Anderson 1, J.Taylor 1, J.Sullivan 1, J.McCaig 1, D.Foley 1; Leeton Whitton: J.Hodge 3, C.Neutze 1
Best
GGGM: J.Powell, B.Walsh, M.Hamblin, D.Foley, S.Butterfield, Z.Burhop; Leeton Whitton: M.Rainbird, T.Meline, A.Crelley, T.Doyle, J.Rourke, J.Ryan
