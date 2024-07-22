Phantoms' loss has finals off the table for first grade

Leeton's tough run into the end of the season continued with a thumping at the hands of Ag College on Saturday.
The Phantoms travelled to Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday in what was miserable conditions, with both rain and high winds to contend with in their 76-5 loss.
The loss means Leeton won't make an appearance in this year's Southern Inland first grade finals series in what is the year the Phantoms are marking their 50th anniversary.
Ag College never looked to be too troubled by the Phantoms on Saturday afternoon, piling on the points throughout the match.
Leeton's single try came through Amani Leweniqila, while the Aggies had a large majority of their players crossing the line to score.
There was some good news for the club on the day, with the second grade side notching up a close 22-20 win over Ag College earlier in the afternoon.
The win sees them currently in second place, a position they will be hoping to cement this weekend when they host the sixth-placed Wagga Waratahs.
This weekend's matches at Leeton's No. 1 Oval mark the final round of the home and away season.
First grade will be playing their last game for the season, with the club now having to pin all of its finals hopes on the second grade side.
