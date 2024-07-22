Greens all but lock away top five position with massive road victory

The Leeton Greens have all but secured their place in the Group 20 First Grade finals after moving six points clear of TLU Sharks with a big 50-6 win at Hay Park.
Jesse Watson had a day out with his second hat-trick in three games for the Greens, while Billy Rabua crossed for a double to help the Leeton side create a bit more breathing space in the fight for fifth.
Leeton co-coach Mick Thomas was happy that the finals spot is now safe, but with three rounds remaining before the finals, it's time to aim a bit higher.
" It's a sigh of relief, but we still feel that a top-three position is within our reach," he said.
"A bit of luck has to go our way with some other results, we will focus on winning the games and the rest will take care of itself."
While the trip to Hay could have been one where the Greens took their foot off the accelerator, Thomas was glad to see his side had learnt lessons from their win over TLU Sharks.
"We put the cue in the rack early, and we knew the Lakes side would keep turning up, and they did," he said.
"We had the mentality heading over to Hay that we couldn't do that, we had to go out and points will come. The first points didn't come until after 10 minutes but we were able to put the foot down after that."
It didn't all go smoothly for the Leeton side as they were down to 11-men at one stage with Jonny Smith and Jesse Watson while Tyler O'Connell came from the field early in the first half with a knee injury.
Thomas wasn't too confident of a good result when O'Connell gets his results from an MRI on Monday.
"He plays well above his weight, injuries are bound to happen when you run at 100 miles an hour at brick walls," he said.
"We are hopeful that we will keep players on the field but I think it will be pretty serious. We do have the luxury that we have plenty of depth to. He certainly won't be playing this weekend."
Billy Dickinson slotted in at fullback for the remainder of the game and Thomas felt he was one of the stronger performers in the side alongside Noah Hey, Matt Goodwill and Andriu Tagilala in the forward pack.
The Greens will return home this weekend to take on the Black and Whites.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.