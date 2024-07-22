Catching up with 2023 Belle of the Ball winner Jana Deaton

It was one year that Jana Deaton was crowned Leeton's Belle of the Ball.
On Friday, July 26 a new crowning will take place, but before then The Irrigator caught up with Jana to reflect on that night 12 months ago and to see what she is up to now.
In 2023, Jana was accompanied by Christian Werner as her partner for the Rotary event, which is one of the major fundraisers for the organisation every year.
"I remember being pretty shocked when I won," Jana said.
"I honestly can't believe it has been a year. It was a great event to be part of.
"It was a really nice experience to be part of with my friends and family. We were all in the middle of year 12, it's a bit of a coming-of-age thing for everyone who does take part."
In 2024, there will be 28 debutantes and their partners participating in the Belle of the Ball at the Leeton Soldiers Club.
Both Jana and Christian will be attending on the night to crown and sash the new winner.
Like many recipients in the past often say, Jana said the ball was about more than just the overall title.
"It's more about just enjoying a night with your friends and family, getting to dress up again and just have fun together," she said.
"I do think it's a nice tradition for Leeton, but no one ever goes into it to win. Everyone is just there to be part of a special occasion."
Following on from last year's ball, Jana went on to complete her Higher School Certificate and is currently living in Leeton.
She is working three jobs to save money for travelling all while deciding what her future might look like in the years to come.
"One of those jobs is helping out with the Roxy (redevelopment), my dad took on managing it last year, so that has been really eye-opening, but exciting at the same time," Jana said.
"I'm heading overseas to Europe soon, so that's something I'm really looking forward to."
The 2024 71st Belle of the Ball will be held on Friday, July 26 at the Leeton Soldiers Club from 7pm.
