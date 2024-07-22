It's all systems go for new Leeton Cricket Club with another box ticked

Another step forward has been made when it comes to senior cricket making a return to Leeton.
The newly-formed Leeton Cricket Club was recently granted permission from the Griffith District Cricket Association (GDCA) to enter two sides into its 2024-25 summer fixtures.
The club took another step forward towards the summer of cricket, with the Leeton District Cricket Association holding its annual general meeting recently to officially put everything into motion.
Gino Amato takes on the role of president, Matt Curry will be vice-president, Brian Rotherham the treasurer and Frank Iannelli the secretary/public officer.
Brent Lawrence will be the junior co-ordinator.
"We had a small group of people there apart from the executive ... we're collecting more and more numbers at our AGM every year," Amato said.
"We are getting stronger and stronger. A few people have said to us they will help as they can as well, which is great."
Training dates for the senior sides are yet to be confirmed, but will be put out to interested players in the coming weeks once a draw is finalised by the GDCA.
"We've got a good list of senior players that are either 100 per cent committed or 90 per cent and above," Amato said.
"We've got the ball rolling with sponsorship as well. We've got three minor sponsors on board and we're hoping to have our major sponsor locked in soon as well."
While not yet confirmed, it is expected the GDCA competition will start on Saturday, October 12 for first grade, with second grade to follow the week after.
More information about the season ahead and taking part with the Leeton Cricket Club is available by contacting Amato.
