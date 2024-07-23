Leeton supermarket staffer confronts alleged thief before he does a runner

A staff member at a Leeton supermarket bravely confronted a customer suspected of stealing items before the man allegedly took off on foot.
The 33-year-old suspected thief was in Leeton's Woolworths store about 2.40pm on Saturday, July 20, collecting a number of items before allegedly attempting to leave the store without paying.
Police said a staff member challenged the man, who then ran out the store with the stolen goods.
Police were called and found the man shortly afterwards walking along Wade Avenue, still allegedly carrying the stolen items.
The man was arrested and taken to Leeton Police station and charged with stealing offences.
Police said he was also identified as being a suspect for other unrelated offences.
He was charged with a further count of stealing and one count of fraud from two other separate incidents involving businesses in Palm Avenue, Leeton.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Leeton Local Court at a later date.
