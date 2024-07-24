Traffic light mishap has Leeton rider catch police attention, court awaits

A Leeton motorcyclist will need to find another form of transport after having his licence suspended over the weekend.
Police said on Friday, July 19 around 5.15pm they noticed the rider of a black Harley Davidson motorcycle allegedly fail to stop at a red light at the intersection of Wamoon Avenue and Canal Street in Leeton.
Police stopped the motorcycle and, the rider, a 27-year-old Leeton man underwent a roadside breath test.
The rider allegedly returned a positive result and was placed under arrest before being taken to the Leeton Police Station.
The man underwent a further breath analysis, which allegedly returned a positive result of 0.082.
The rider had his licence suspended and he was issued a court attendance notice for ride with middle-range prescribed concentration of alcohol and issued an infringement notice for not stopping at a red light.
He will now need to appear at the Leeton Local Court at a later date.
