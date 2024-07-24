The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Traffic light mishap has Leeton rider catch police attention, court awaits

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 24 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Leeton motorcyclist will need to find another form of transport after having his licence suspended over the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.