The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

A grade Crows leap up ladder after thrilling one-goal win

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 23 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The dice fell the way of Leeton-Whitton's A grade side when they clinched a one-goal victory under lights over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.