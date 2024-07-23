A grade Crows leap up ladder after thrilling one-goal win

The dice fell the way of Leeton-Whitton's A grade side when they clinched a one-goal victory under lights over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
The Crows hosted the Lions for a Thursday night showdown for their round 14 fixture and it was the home side that came through for the win, 51-50.
The victory was Leeton-Whitton's third for the season and has seen them jump up into sixth position on the A grade ladder.
It was a tight game throughout, but the Crows held their nerve to pick up the win and again gain some much-needed confidence heading into the remainder of the season.
Their next challenge is in the form of the Coolamon Hoppers, a side sitting in second on the table having won 10 of their 12 matches this season.
Last time the two sides met was in round four, which was another Thursday night match, and one where the Crows were handed a 80-29 defeat.
Heading into this clash, the Crows will be aiming for improvement both on court and on the scoreboard.
A reserve: GGGM 47 d Leeton-Whitton 41
B grade: GGGM 39 d Leeton-Whitton 33
C grade: GGGM 21 d Leeton-Whitton 19
Under 17s: GGGM 43 d Leeton-Whitton 27
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.