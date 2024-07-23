By the grace of God, this church is a home and it's proving popular says Leeton agent

Living in an old church might sound a bit out there, but it is a trend becoming more and more popu
lar.
Leeton company Glenn Preston Real Estate is in the middle of selling an old church that has been renovated inside as a living space.
Located at 1 Yarrabee Street in Morundah, the inside of this old church has been set up as a studio with large open living areas, including a kitchen.
The church itself isn't native to the land it is currently on, having been transported there.
Spread over four separate titles with 4048m2 (one acre) of land, including established gardens fed by town water, the property has been attracting plenty of interest, according to Mr Preston.
"Contracts haven't been signed and exchanged, but it's all in the works (with a buyer)," he said.
"It has drawn a lot of inquiries from far and wide.
"This particular church has been relocated to its current location. I haven't been able to find out where it originally came from, but I believe it did come to the site its on now (at Morundah) about 15 years ago.
"There's still a lot of potential to do more work inside, but it's definitely liveable."
The church and land was listed for $150,000 in early June and it has been under offer for a couple of weeks as it goes through the process.
It is also not the first time Mr Preston has sold a church during his real estate career.
Only a couple of years ago he sold one at Grong Grong, which attracted 30 written offers from potential buyers.
"We ended up selling it for $140,000 ... it was just as a church, it hadn't been renovated for living purposes," Mr Preston said.
"There is some appeal out there that people do chase churches to live in.
"It seems to be these little country ones ... Morundah, Grong Grong, they want to live in a smaller community.
"They don't want the hustle and bustle. They are looking for the lifestyle. They are changing to a simple lifestyle.
"They might want the veggie garden, the chooks, the space and fresh air."
Mr Preston said with cost-of-living also biting, the trend of looking at different options for homes was continuing to grow and become a part of the market in regional areas.
