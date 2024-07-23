Your first look inside the newly-opened female dorm at Yanco Ag High School

The wait is finally over for female students at Yanco Agricultural HIgh School - they have finally been given their first look at their brand new living quarters.
The brand new girls dormitory, now known as the "Worley Dormitory" in honour of former staff member Shirley Worley, hosted a special open welcome day and open house on Monday, July 22.
After years of toil, the school was able to lobby the state government and secure funding for the new dormitory after the former girls boarding area was almost falling to pieces around them.
This upgraded space will now be home to 86 female students and two staff members.
The state-of-the-art building was constructed from the ground up over the course of the last year.
YAHS hosted a special open house and welcome day at the school earlier this week, which was attended by more than 150 people.
Speaking on the day, YAHS principal Marni Milne said said the occasion marked the dawn of a new chapter at the 102-year-old school.
"To have such a warm, calm and inviting space for 86 female students and two staff members to live, learn and grow, makes not only myself, but I am sure the entire Yanco community very proud," she said.
"Where we now stand, in this spectacular new space, previously stood seven demountable buildings that housed our first female students that joined our school from 1993 onwards.
"At this time, Shirley Worley was already a much-loved staff member that worked in the catering and duty space, but her contribution to our school and more specifically, the female students that had recently joined our previous all boys school, took on a new level from 1996 onwards.
"From this time, until her retirement in 2021, Shirley as residential girls advisor, lived alongside the girls, in her own demountable building caring for each and every one of them for the next 25 years.
"Shirley, there are no words adequate to articulate our appreciation and describe your immense contribution to Yanco Ag."
The new dormitory consists of 10 living quarters for years 7 to 10 students, each with five beds.
There are 10 single rooms for year 11 dormitory prefects attached to shared rooms for junior students, 21 single rooms for year 12 students, two single accessible rooms for students with a disability and four living space common areas.
On top of this, there is also four modern kitchen facilities, six common bathrooms and four single accessible bathrooms. As well as the construction of this new female dormitory, refurbishments to the Gardiner and Breakwell buildings, which accommodate the male students, have also been completed.
Mrs Milne took the opportunity to thank everyone who had been involved with the project for their expertise, help and support.
She said this included the former and current students who held firm and lobbied hard for the work to go ahead, as well as parents and the P&C organisation.
"To the Yanco staff, students and families, both present and previous, including our P&C and Old Yanconians, thank you for your work, support and persistence to ensure this long-awaited project was able to come to fruition," Mrs Milne said.
"We will never forget every letter that was written, phone call made or email sent to ensure all of our girls are able to live in permanent accommodation that is most certainly fit-for-purpose.
"This project is a shining example of the department's commitment to increasing equity of access to quality educational facilities for rural and regional students."
The work also involved outdoor landscape enhancements, including decorative concrete pavers, new garden beds and lush new turfing to create inviting recreational spaces and welcoming places for the students to enjoy.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton was vocal in her support of the project going ahead, also using her position to lobby the government to help secure the funding needed for it to go ahead.
"Yanco Ag is a standout when it comes to equipping our next generation of rural leaders, and now with improved dormitory facilities it will make boarding less stressful and the learning process even better," Mrs Dalton said.
