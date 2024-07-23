What does it take to be a good leader? Leeton's Ken Dachi throws out the rule book to find out

Leeton's Ken Dachi is a pivotal figure in fostering multicultural engagement and economic development.
With that in mind, he has been selected to be part of the Australian Rural Leadership Program (ARLP).
This program is the brainchild of the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation and has a reputation of being a "unique and life changing experience".
Mr Dachi works at Leeton Shire Council as its multicultural affairs advisor and program co-ordinator.
His role encompasses leading migrant economic development initiatives and community development projects, underpinning his commitment to enhancing the integration and prosperity of migrants in rural areas.
Mr Dachi's strategic partnerships and background in academia bridge the gap between policy and practical application, particularly in facilitating skilled labour programs to address workforce challenges in rural, regional, and remote Australia.
It was this idea on these themes around the workforce challenges that Mr Dachi put forward as part of a project idea when applying to be part of the program.
It is here where his current work and the ARLP comes into play as the initiative is renowned for developing leaders who go on to drive change and impact at a regional, state, national and international level.
Mr Dachi is one of 28 participants who have been chosen from across the country to participate and he is being sponsored by the H V McKay Charitable Trust.
"It is quite a privilege to be taking part in this program and I am very grateful to my sponsor," he said.
"Already we have taken part in two-week block where as a group we were taken to a mystery place where we had no access to phones or anything like that.
"It was a huge learning opportunity. This kind of digital detox brings you to a a huge lesson and a place of vulnerability.
"It showed what we need to do in our own lives to connect better, act better and look within ourselves."
There will be three other in-person stints with the group, each with their own theme and goals, including in New Zealand and South Australia, but there is also plenty of "home work" and elements to do and work on outside of these in-person get togethers.
Plenty of connections are already being made and Mr Dachi said it had already been a huge learning curve.
"There is a lot I want to take from this experience ... I want to radically look at the concept of change and ask it of myself, particularly from a leadership point of view," Mr Dachi said.
"I'm asking myself what are the areas I feel uncomfortable in and how can I use that to become a better leader ... that may require change."
