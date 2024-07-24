Caffery and Dean join forces to take home the silverware

The final of the Leeton Soldiers Club's major pairs championships have been completed, with stalwarts Greg Caffery and Dennis Dean taking out the title.
The pair secured a three-shot, 19-16 victory over the gallant pairing of Phil Morris and Peter Evans.
Staring at a nine-shot, 12-3 deficit after 10 ends Caffery and Dean showed enormous patience and great courage to fight back.
With scores level after the allotted 21 ends, an extra end was needed to produce the 2024 champions and it was the nerveless Caffery and Dean who would register three shots to run out deserved winners.
Caffery can now lay claim to being the club's premier bowler after taking out the singles championship earlier in the year.
Come rain, hail or shine the club's Thursday social bowls continues to attract excellent numbers with thirty bowlers braving the damp wintry conditions last week.
In the nail-biter of the day, five shots on the fifth end enabled Bill Mitchell to scramble a very lucky 15-all draw with Dennis Dean.
In the other cliffhanger of the afternoon, Len Clare won 11 of the 18 ends played to secure a narrow 24-21 victory over Leo Plant.
On rink four, five shots on the seventh end was enough to get Ken O'Connell home against Phil Morris.
Other winners were Rattles Retallick and John Leech.
The only resting toucher of the day belonged to Steve Pauling.
