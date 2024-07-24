The Irrigator
Caffery and Dean join forces to take home the silverware

Updated July 24 2024 - 11:36am, first published 11:00am
The final of the Leeton Soldiers Club's major pairs championships have been completed, with stalwarts Greg Caffery and Dennis Dean taking out the title.

