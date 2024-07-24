Why Leeton kids need to add this event to their calendar of activities

Think back to your childhood and do you recall the joy of the simple things?
Local Government Week is will be held from Monday, July 29 to Sunday, August 4 and it's the shire's children who are in for a real treat.
They will be able to get up close and personal with machinery and equipment from Leeton Shire Council as they live out their own Bob the Builder dreams.
Local Government Week aims to broaden the conversation beyond roads, rates, and rubbish, highlighting the roles councils play at the heart of their communities.
This is why a special local government-themed storytime session has been planned at the library on Wednesday, July 31 from 10.30am to 11.30am.
This family-friendly event will include stories read by mayor Tony Reneker and one of council's outdoor staff members.
Children and parents will then have the chance to explore some of council's machinery such as tractors, excavators and trucks, which will be in the car park of the library.
"Local Government Week is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the diverse and extensive services and facilities council provides to the community," councillor Reneker said.
"In addition to managing roads and waste, council is responsible for pools, parks, playgrounds, libraries, local events, cemeteries, childcare centres, food safety checks, building and development, pet registrations, economic development and more."
For more information about the day contact council's offices or the library.
