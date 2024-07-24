Phantoms staring down the barrel of last game for 2024

The last game of the season looms large for the Phantoms' first grade side this weekend.
The Leeton team started out the year strong, but player numbers started to dwindle due to work commitments and injury, which meant results started to land on the wrong side of the ledger.
However, they have managed to power on during the season, despite rough weeks, including a forfeit round.
Players have been backing up for two grades, but what has been consistent the entire season is the pride among the group.
"We couldn't be more proud of them all," club president Stuart Stout said.
"This weekend will be another tough game against the Waratahs, but I know the boys will go out there and play the best they can.
"We'll have lower numbers than desired, so it will be two tough games.
"The boys will put in that last effort and see how they go."
The match against the Waratahs marks the end of first grade's season, with the finals for the Southern Inland competition starting next week.
While first grade won't be making an appearance, second grade has been able to get enough wins on the board to do so.
Eligibility of players is currently being sorted out, according to Stout.
"We're working on who will be okay for second grade with SIRU ... so many of our players have played in both grades, backing up each week, this season, but Southern Inland are working on it with us," Stout said.
Second grade kicks off at 1.50pm, followed by first grade at 3.15pm at Leeton's No. 1 Oval.
