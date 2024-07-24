Why Leeton United co-coach has labelled match with Lake Albert as 'massive'

When asked how to describe this weekend's game against Lake Albert, Leeton United co-coach Rhys Jones had just a one-word answer.
"Massive".
Leeton United will return to the field for the first time in several weeks following two consecutive bye rounds.
Prior to that, United lost three games in a row, meaning victory this weekend against Lake Albert has never been more important.
Lake Albert are sitting first on the Pascoe Cup ladder, with United in fifth.
"It's so tight on the ladder at the moment ... teams even towards the bottom still have a chance at finals, that's why it's so important we start stringing some wins together," Jones said.
"Our last game against Tolland, we were disappointed to be beaten, unfortunately if you don't take changes then you don't win games.
"We need to start taking those opportunities. The competition is so tight, so we need to be on top of our game.
"As I said to the boys, we just need to keep doing what we are doing and eventually it's going to come off."
United will face Lake Albert on their home turf, with Jones expecting the encounter to be charged up throughout.
Former Leeton United stalwart Adam Raso is now with the Sharks and, with so much on the line, getting away to a quick start will be the key.
United has trained throughout the bye period, only skipping one session to give players a break.
Those on the injured list have also had the chance to manage those, with Jones hopeful most will return this weekend.
"Joey (Fondacaro, hip) trained Tuesday night, we'll see how he goes on Thursday and make a call then," Jones said.
"The two bye rounds were good in that players were able to rest any injuries, but time will tell once we take to the pitch as to whether or not it was good timing.
"We need to be quick out of the blocks and ready to go from the start.
"We know it's going to be a tough game, but we're confident we can go out there and beat anyone.
"We have said that from the start of the season, it's just going out there and focusing on the game at hand."
