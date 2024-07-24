In case you missed it: Events bring relief, but also fun to town

Even though winter typically marks a time of hibernation, there have been events to keep one and all in Leeton despite the cool temperatures.
Here's some of the events you might have missed in recent weeks.
An event to bring food relief to residents struggling with the cost-of-living has proven popular.
Held at the MIA Club in Leeton, a huge truck from Foodbank rolled into town to provide free fruit and vegetables.
There was also a delicious barbecue being cooked on the day, which was also available at no charge.
Stakeholders provided vital information and resources, and the day was well supported with calls to make it a regular feature to continue helping those in the community who need it most.
Leeton organisation My Plan Connect was on hand throughout the school holidays with a variety of activities happening across the two-week break.
This included everything from crafts and games to outdoor activities, baking and everything in between.
The activities kept everyone busy and learning and will return again at the end of term three.
Hula hoops, juggling and all kinds of new tricks had the magic come alive during circus workshops in Leeton.
The workshops were part of the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton, with dozens of children turning out to the sessions.
Circus and kids dance workshops were held during the festival, highlighting why the event is for all ages. Hannah Trott led the circus sessions and said the response had been positive.
"It's been fantastic ... it's always a great session and the kids love it," she said.
"Having all of the different age groups is also a great way to do it.
"There's so many benefits to these sorts of activities. It's all about having fun and learning."
