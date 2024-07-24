State honour for Becky, GetSet says it is 'lucky to have her'

Becky Doyle is no stranger to having plenty on her plate in the workplace.
Miss Doyle is the programs co-ordinator and payroll officer at Leeton's GetSet organisation.
Recently, her hard work was recognised at a state level with a special award win.
Miss Doyle started with GetSet in early 2021, running the Futures R Us and WIN programs for the area's year 10 students.
After working with the team for several months, she took on a traineeship in business and began working towards adding administrative roles to her position.
Shortly after, Miss Doyle stepped up into the role of payroll officer and, while taking on this new role, continued her studies through TAFE online.
Miss Doyle excelled in her new role, taking on all areas of payroll and accounting within the GetSet business, also spending a few hours each week focusing on her study and meeting with her teacher Alison Warren via Zoom.
She completed her Certificate III in Business in November 2023 and was then nominated for the TAFE Excellence Awards by Ms Warren and Leeton TAFE.
Miss Doyle was nominated for her determination and commitment to her study, for excellence in all aspects of her study and work and exceeding expectations in the course.
She then passed through the regional award selection and recently was named the trainee of the year for NSW at the state TAFE Excellence Awards ceremony.
"In previous years, the Student Excellence Awards were given within regions, but this year, they were expanded to be awarded statewide," a statement from TAFE NSW said.
"The 16 winners of the 2024 awards are recognised from around 400,000 learners across NSW."
GetSet said this achievement was a testament to Miss Doyle's dedication to her study and her work at the organisation.
Miss Doyle has since started a Certificate IV in Business and she aspires to complete an accounting degree to further add value to her skillset and her work with GetSet.
"I love working with the team at GetSet," she said.
"Not only do I get to continue helping students find their way into the workforce with my original career in teaching, I now also get to follow and support their journeys as apprentices and trainees employed by GetSet.
"I get to know our hosts and our employees well through my position as payroll officer and support their journeys through their own apprenticeships with us.
"It is very rewarding and the reason why I love coming to work each day.
"It is good to know we make a difference in our community with what we do.
"I felt completely supported and encouraged as a trainee and strive to provide that same support and encouragement to those we work with everyday."
