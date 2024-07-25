Whitton's much-needed upgrade, camp-oven cooks to do battle, jam seshes

What has been happening in Whitton lately?
The bus shelter that is used by Countrylink passengers and school students travelling to Leeton has been upgraded.
Leeton Shire Council completed the replacement that was funded by the Country Passenger Terminal Infrastructure Grants Scheme.
The Whitton Bowling Club has been busy with bowls championships and president's day hosting duties.
A great day was had by all at the Christmas in July luncheon.
Coming up on Saturday, August 31 is the Masquerade Ball with tickets now on sale.
Don't forget the jam sesh is held on the first Saturday of each month starting at 1pm.
You can join in or just sit back and enjoy the tunes.
On Thursday nights you have the super draw, raffles and happy hour with meals also available.
The club auditorium is a great space for functions.
If you have something coming up and would like to make enquiries about holding your event there, call the club on 6955 2715.
This Saturday, July 27 is the camp oven cook-off at the Rice Bowl Hotel.
For $20 you can come and enjoy a feed, receive a complimentary drink and be a judge to see who will take out the cash prizes and win the bragging rights of being the best camp oven cook.
You could head out to Whitton a little earlier and have a browse at Hulong House, have a look at the books in the free community library, enjoy a coffee and cake all before heading down to the pub for what should be a fun night.
Whitton has many activities and events happening regularly, head out and see what's on offer.
